Rosario has gone 8-for-29 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in his last seven games.

The outfielder is hitting a paltry .211 with one home run, 10 RBI and five runs scored in May after a solid April. He's lost some playing time against southpaws due to the skid, but he's been better over the last week. Rosario sports a weak .592 OPS with three homers, 24 RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases in 174 plate appearances this year. With a BABIP of .252, he's been a bit unlucky; though he posted a .248 BABIP last year, his career figure sits at .302.