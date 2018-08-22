Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Activated from DL

Encarnacion (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Encarnacion was expected to return Thursday, but the Indians opted to bring the slugger back a day early with Rajai Davis (undisclosed) heading to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 35-year-old wound up missing just 11 days while on the shelf with a biceps injury. Look for Encarnacion, who is hitting .229/.317/.461 with 25 homers and 81 RBI this season, to immediately slot back into the lineup as the team's designated hitter, pushing Yandy Diaz to a reserve role.

