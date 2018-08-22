Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Activated from DL
Encarnacion (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Encarnacion was expected to return Thursday, but the Indians opted to bring the slugger back a day early with Rajai Davis (undisclosed) heading to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 35-year-old wound up missing just 11 days while on the shelf with a biceps injury. Look for Encarnacion, who is hitting .229/.317/.461 with 25 homers and 81 RBI this season, to immediately slot back into the lineup as the team's designated hitter, pushing Yandy Diaz to a reserve role.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: On track to return Thursday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Slated for batting practice Monday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Nearing return to batting practice•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Minimum stay a possibility•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Heading to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...