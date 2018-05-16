Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action against Detroit
Encarnacion (neck/back) is starting at DH and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He missed Tuesday's game with neck and upper-back stiffness, but it was apparently a mild ailment. The veteran slugger is hitting .304/.360/.543 with three home runs and a 12:4 K:BB in 46 at-bats in May.
