Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action Tuesday
Encarnacion (hand) is starting at designated hitter and hitting cleanup Tuesday against the Pirates.
He missed two games with the sore hand, but returns to his usual spot against righty Joe Musgrove. Encarnacion is hitting .255 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 16 games this month.
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out Monday with sore hand•
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of Sunday's lineup•
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Drives in two, scores once•
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Friday's lineup•
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches homer Sunday•
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Feels fine after hit by pitch•
