Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action Tuesday

Encarnacion (ankle) is hitting cleanup and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Encarnacion has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. The veteran slugger will look to pick up right where he left off, as he was hitting a solid .319/.384/.646 with 10 homers and 30 RBI in the 29 games prior to suffering the injury. He'll face veteran right-hander James Shields in his first game back.