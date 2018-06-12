Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action Tuesday
Encarnacion (ankle) is hitting cleanup and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Encarnacion has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. The veteran slugger will look to pick up right where he left off, as he was hitting a solid .319/.384/.646 with 10 homers and 30 RBI in the 29 games prior to suffering the injury. He'll face veteran right-hander James Shields in his first game back.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out Monday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Sidelined Sunday with ankle issue•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts 14th homer Friday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Crushes 13th homer•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Slugs 11th homer Saturday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart