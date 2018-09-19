Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in lineup
Encarnacion (ankle) is back in the lineup as expected Wednesday against the White Sox.
Encarnacion sprained his ankle Saturday and was given a pair of games off to rest. In the 10 games prior to his injury, he hit .324 with a .905 OPS. He'll bat cleanup as the designated hitter in Wednesday's contest.
