Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts 14th homer Friday
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Twins.
The veteran slugger continues to roll, extending his hitting streak to eight games while hitting .424 (14-for-33) over that stretch with four homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs. Encarnacion's .240/.310/.490 slash line on the year remains a little sluggish, but with 14 home runs and 36 RBI through 51 games, he's right on pace for another 40-HR, 100-RBI campaign.
