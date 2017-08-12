Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts 23rd homer Friday
Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-0 win over the Rays.
His leadoff homer in the fifth inning, Encarnacion's 23rd of the season, was all the offense Carlos Carrasco would need in this one, but it kicked off a five-run outburst for Cleveland that gave the right-hander plenty of insurance. Encarnacion has been in a funk at the plate lately, hitting .149 (7-for-47) with just one home run in his previous 14 games, and his current .833 OPS would be his lowest mark since 2011 if he doesn't catch fire down the stretch.
