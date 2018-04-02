Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts two homers in losing effort
Encarnacion homered twice and drove home three runs in a 2-for-4 game Sunday against the Mariners.
Encarnacion was just 1-for-5 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in his first two games, but he exploded in the series finale against Seattle. Unfortunately for Cleveland, it still wasn't enough to pull out a win, but in the young days of this 2018 season, Encarnacion is hitting for power and finding his way on base -- exactly what Cleveland is paying him to do.
