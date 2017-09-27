Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Brings home four in losing cause

Encarnacion went 3-for-4 with his 38th homer and four RBI in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

He's been mashing since coming out of a brief mid-September slump, as Encarnacion has racked up four homers and 13 RBI over his last eight games; he went just 4-for-23 with no extra-base hits in the seven games before this stretch. The veteran DH has now cleared 100 RBI for the fifth time in the last six seasons (he had 98 in the other one), and he's scored at least 90 runs five times in that span as well. He's also easily set a new career high in walks with 101. At 34, Encarnacion doesn't yet appear to be feeling old age creeping up on him.