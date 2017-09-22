Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Connects for 37th home run
Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.
The 34-year-old has hit safely in all but two of his starts so far in September. He's cleared 30 homers for the sixth straight season and set a new career high with 101 walks, but his contributions have been overshadowed by other standout offensive performances this season. It's possible Encarnacion falls to the third round in a lot of drafts next spring.
