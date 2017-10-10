Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Could be available for Game 5
The Indians believe Encarnacion (ankle) will be available for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Wednesday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion hasn't played since spraining his ankle in Game 2, but the Indians are optimistic about his status for their decisive Game 5 showdown with New York. He's expected to do some running on Tuesday to test his ankle, and if everything checks out, he should be good to go Wednesday.
