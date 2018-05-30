Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Crushes 13th homer

Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

With the game already comfortably in hand, Encarnacion was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning but he reached base safely in three of his four plate appearances before that. The 35-year-old started the year off slowly, but he's on a roll right now. Over his current six-game hitting streak, Encarnacion is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI and nine runs scored.