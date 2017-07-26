Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Crushes walk-off grand slam Tuesday

Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

He ended the 11-inning affair in dramatic fashion, pounding a hanging slider from Bud Norris deep to left-center for a walk-off grand slam. Encarnacion now has 21 home runs on the year, and three homers and 11 RBI in 11 games since the All-Star break, suggesting he might be ready to carry Cleveland's offense on his back down the stretch as he so often did for the Blue Jays.