Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Crushes walk-off grand slam Tuesday

Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

He ended the 11-inning affair in dramatic fashion, pounding a hanging slider from Bud Norris deep to left-center for a walk-off grand slam. Encarnacion now has 21 home runs on the year, and three homers and 11 RBI in 11 games since the All-Star break, suggesting he might be ready to carry Cleveland's offense on his back down the stretch as he so often did for the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast