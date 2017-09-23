Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Day off Saturday
Encarnacion is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Encarnacion owns a .937 OPS this month, but manager Terry Francona decided to give him a day off in an effort to keep him fresh for the postseason. Francisco Lindor will serve as the Indians' designated hitter Saturday.
