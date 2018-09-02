Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Day off Sunday

Encarnacion is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay.

Encarnacion will head to the bench after starting all 10 games since coming off the disabled list Aug. 22, and slashed .294/.385/.676 with four home runs in 34 at-bats. Yandy Diaz will bat cleanup as the Indians designated hitter Sunday.

