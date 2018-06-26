Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Day off Tuesday

Encarnacion is not in the lineup Tuesday in St. Louis, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion will be squeezed out by the lack of a designated hitter in the National League park. He started over Yonder Alonso at first base in the series opener Monday, but the Indians evidently don't want Alonso to sit for three straight games, so he'll take the first base spot at Encarnacion's expense Tuesday.