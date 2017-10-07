Play

Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

Encarnacion is being considered day-to-day with a right ankle sprain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion sprained his ankle in the first inning of Game 2 against the Yankees on Friday. A subsequent MRI revealed no significant damage, but it's still up in the air when he'll be able to play next. While the 34-year-old said he expects to return to action this postseason, he'll need to get his swelling down before that's possible.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast