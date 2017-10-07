Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Day-to-day with ankle sprain
Encarnacion is being considered day-to-day with a right ankle sprain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion sprained his ankle in the first inning of Game 2 against the Yankees on Friday. A subsequent MRI revealed no significant damage, but it's still up in the air when he'll be able to play next. While the 34-year-old said he expects to return to action this postseason, he'll need to get his swelling down before that's possible.
