Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealing with back spasms

Encarnacion's back issue is now being described as back spasms, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion missed Tuesday's game with what was then called neck and upper back stiffness. The description of the issue changed Wednesday, but it's presumably still the same problem. Regardless of the exact diagnosis, the team believes the issue to be a minor one and hopes that he can be back in action Friday in Houston following a Thursday off day.