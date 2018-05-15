Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealing with neck and back stiffness
Encarnacion is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers due to neck and upper back stiffness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, but the Indians will play it safe and give Encarnacion the night off. Michael Brantley will slide to DH in his stead, with Rajai Davis picking up a start in the outfield as a result.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Sitting for Game 2•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Knocks three homers Wednesday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Hits solo blast in win•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep in loss•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Strikes out twice, leaves three on base•
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.