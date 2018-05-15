Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealing with neck and back stiffness

Encarnacion is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers due to neck and upper back stiffness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, but the Indians will play it safe and give Encarnacion the night off. Michael Brantley will slide to DH in his stead, with Rajai Davis picking up a start in the outfield as a result.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories