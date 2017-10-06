Play

Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Encarnacion's injury is being labeled a right ankle sprain and he is being further evaluated, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

If this is indeed the diagnosis after tests are complete, the Indians will breathe a sigh of relief, as it seemed like it could have been much more serious. Of course, even if it is just a sprain, it may be serious enough cost him some or all of the remaining postseason games. His status will be updated after the results of tests on his ankle are released.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast