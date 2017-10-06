Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Encarnacion's injury is being labeled a right ankle sprain and he is being further evaluated, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
If this is indeed the diagnosis after tests are complete, the Indians will breathe a sigh of relief, as it seemed like it could have been much more serious. Of course, even if it is just a sprain, it may be serious enough cost him some or all of the remaining postseason games. His status will be updated after the results of tests on his ankle are released.
