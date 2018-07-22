Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Drives in two, scores once

Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Encarnacion turned in his second consecutive multi-hit game, and has returned from the All-Star break with a flourish by going 5-for-10 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored across two games. He's still hitting just .233 for the season but has produced excellent counting stats, including 22 home runs, 52 runs scored and 68 RBI through 330 at-bats.