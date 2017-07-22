Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Enjoys big night vs. former team
Encarnacion went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and a walk in Friday's lopsided victory over Toronto.
Aside from his 20th blast of the season, the DH added his 12th double and 54th RBI of the campaign. Encarnacion start the second half slow (2-for-18), but Friday's big game pumped his average to .261, its highest mark since June. He'll need to pick up the pace if he's going to reach 35-plus homers and 100-plus RBI for a third straight season.
