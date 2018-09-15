Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Exits with ankle injury

Encarnacion left Saturday's game against the Tigers after appearing to roll his right ankle at second base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion was already 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBI and a walk when he exited during the fourth inning with the Indians leading 15-0. The veteran slugger was diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain and should be considered day-to-day, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. However, it wouldn't be surprising for Encarnacion to at least to be held out of Sunday's lineup with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.