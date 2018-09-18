Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Expected back Wednesday

Encarnacion is being given one more day to rest his sprained ankle but is expected back in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion suffered the injury Saturday and will wind up missing a pair of games. Yandy Diaz starts in his place Tuesday but will likely return to platooning with Yonder Alonso at first base once Encarnacion is ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories