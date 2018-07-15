Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Feels fine after hit by pitch
Encarnacion isn't dealing with a serious injury after being hit by a pitch in the wrist/hand area during the Indians' 5-2 win over the Yankees on Sunday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press. "A huge sigh of relief," manager Terry Francona, referring to the news of Encarnacion's injury.
The Indians haven't provided any specifics regarding the extent of the injury Encarnacion sustained when he was beaned in an eighth-inning at-bat, but Francona's comments suggest X-rays cleared the slugger of any structural damage to the hand. Encarnacion may be experiencing some soreness or swelling, but he'll have four full days to recuperate before the Indians begin their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday with a three-game set against Texas.
