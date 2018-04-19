Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep in loss

Encarnacion went 2-for-7 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

The Indians as a whole couldn't muster much offense in the 16-inning marathon, as Encarnacion's solo shot in the 14th was Cleveland's only run of the night. The 35-year-old has four homers on the year, but just five RBI to go along with that and only five other hits total -- all singles -- leaving his batting average at a paltry .153.