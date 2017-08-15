Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep twice Monday in Boston
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and a walk in Monday's win at Boston.
The slugger has hit a power surge this month, going deep five times while driving in 10 runs over 12 games. After a slow start to 2017, Encarnacion has himself within reasonable distance of capturing 35 home runs, 100 RBI and 100 runs during the campaign.
