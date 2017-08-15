Play

Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep twice Monday in Boston

Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and a walk in Monday's win at Boston.

The slugger has hit a power surge this month, going deep five times while driving in 10 runs over 12 games. After a slow start to 2017, Encarnacion has himself within reasonable distance of capturing 35 home runs, 100 RBI and 100 runs during the campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast