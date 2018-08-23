Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep twice
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Red Sox.
It was his first game back since landing on the disabled list with a biceps injury, and he wasted no time proving he was back to full health. Encarnacion provided all of Cleveland's offense in this one, going deep with a two-run shot in the first inning and then again in the fifth. With 27 homers and 85 RBI, the 35-year-old is poised for a fourth straight 30-home run, 100-RBI campaign.
