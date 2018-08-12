Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Heading to DL

Encarnacion (biceps) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It appears the testing performed on Encarnacion's arm injury didn't have favorable results, as the slugger will be deactivated to rest it. Details on the injury should be revealed soon, and this setback might've resulted from him adjusting his swing to compensate for a bruised right hand. Yandy Diaz will be called up in the corresponding move.