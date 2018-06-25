Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Hits grand slam

Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk, a run and five RBI in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The four-run blast off Artie Lewicki in the eighth inning put the lead out of reach, as the Indians would go on to win 12-2. He is not hitting for a very high average (.238), but has provided the power figures his owners were after on draft day. Encarnacion's 18 home runs are tied for 11th most in baseball and his 53 RBI rank seventh.