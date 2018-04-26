Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Hits solo blast in win
Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
Even after the two-hit night, the 35-year-old still sports an unsightly .173/.264/.370 slash line. He's continuing to hit for power, as the homer was his fifth of the year, but in a stroke of bad luck four of those have been of the solo variety to leave him with just eight RBI.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep in loss•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Strikes out twice, leaves three on base•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts two homers in losing effort•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Figures to see bulk of action at DH•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Could be available for Game 5•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...