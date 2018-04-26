Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Hits solo blast in win

Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Even after the two-hit night, the 35-year-old still sports an unsightly .173/.264/.370 slash line. He's continuing to hit for power, as the homer was his fifth of the year, but in a stroke of bad luck four of those have been of the solo variety to leave him with just eight RBI.

