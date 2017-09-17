Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Homers in second straight game

Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

The Royals activated ace Danny Duffy (knee) before Sunday's contest, and the lefty surrendered just one hit over five innings, but that knock was Encarnacion's 36th blast of the season. With three home runs and nine RBI over his last 10 games, Encarnacion is making the most of 2017's final weeks. He's now up to 94 RBI, 89 runs and 100 walks through 146 games.