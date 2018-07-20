Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Friday's lineup
Encarnacion (hand) will man first base and bat fourth against Texas on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
As expected, Encarnacion will not miss any time after being struck by a pitch in the wrist/hand area during Sunday's game against the Yankees. Over 86 games in the first half of the 2018 campaign, Encarnacion slashed .225/.311/.466 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.
