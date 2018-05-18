Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Friday's lineup

Encarnacion (back) will DH and bat fourth against Houston on Friday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion sat out the past two games due to back spasms and neck stiffness but he appears to be nearing full health following the Indians' scheduled day off Thursday. Over 38 games this season, he's hitting just .205 with a .691 OPS but has tallied nine home runs and 22 RBI.