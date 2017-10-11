Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Wednesday's lineup
Encarnacion (ankle) is back in the lineup for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Encarnacion missed the last two games while dealing with a bad-looking sprained ankle that he suffered in Game 2, but will return to the lineup for the decisive final contest of the series. He will bat cleanup while manning the DH spot against CC Sabathia and the Yankees.
