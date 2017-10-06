Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Injures ankle Friday

Encarnacion was removed from Friday's game after rolling his ankle in the first inning against the Yankees, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Encarnacion immediately fell to the ground after jamming his foot into second base while trying to avoid a double play, and rolled his ankle pretty badly in the process. He wasn't able to put much weight on the leg as he exited the field of play, which casts serious doubt on his availability for the rest of this series, and the postseason in general. There is sure to be an update on his status within the next couple hours after he gets the ankle checked out.