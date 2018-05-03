Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Knocks three homers Wednesday

Encarnacion went 3-for-5 with three homers and six RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

In what was the third three-homer game of his career, Encarnacion accounted for half of the Indians' runs as Cleveland cruised to a 12-6 victory. After a brutally slow start to the season -- which has become a bit of a custom for the veteran slugger -- Encarnacion has found new life with the turn of the calendar, raising his average from .160 to .191 and his OPS from .593 to .709 after just two May games.

