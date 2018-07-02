Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 20th homer
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs to help Cleveland to a 15-3 blowout of Oakland on Sunday.
The veteran slugger has been in a nice power groove of late, as this was his fourth homer in his last eight games, with this seventh-inning blast off Yusmeiro Petit in this contest giving him 20 on the season. He's still hitting just .233, but the power numbers are right on pace with where they usually are for Encarnacion, who is well on his way to his seventh straight season with at least 30 long balls.
