Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 24th homer

Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Encarnacion delivered a pair of insurance runs in the late innings, as he slugged a solo homer in the seventh and plated another in the eighth on a single to left. He's batting a modest .257 with five homers and 19 RBI through 21 games in July, though it seems unlikely he'll surpass last year's home run total (38). Encarnacion has pieced together a .235/.319/.479 batting line through 93 tilts in 2018.