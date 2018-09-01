Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 29th homer

Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo homer -- his 29th of the season -- in Friday's win over the Rays.

Encarnacion put the Indians up 1-0 in the seventh inning with his solo shot off Tyler Glasnow. He's now in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-20 with a pair of homers and seven RBI over that span.