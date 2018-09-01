Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 29th homer
Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo homer -- his 29th of the season -- in Friday's win over the Rays.
Encarnacion put the Indians up 1-0 in the seventh inning with his solo shot off Tyler Glasnow. He's now in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-20 with a pair of homers and seven RBI over that span.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep twice•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Activated from DL•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: On track to return Thursday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Slated for batting practice Monday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Nearing return to batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...