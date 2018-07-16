Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches homer Sunday
Encarnacion (hand) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.
Encarnacion delivered a big home run to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, his 22nd long ball of the season. He'll enter the All-Star break hitting .225 with 33 extra-base hits and 65 RBI through 86 games, and although he was hit by a pitch in the wrist/hand region during Sunday's tilt, he figures to be good to go for the second half of the year.
