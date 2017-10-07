Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: May come off bench Sunday
Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion (ankle) won't start Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Yankees, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion sprained his ankle in the first inning of Game 2, and while he isn't expected to start Game 3, Francona said the 34-year-old was doing much better and could be available off the bench Sunday. Even if Encarnacion is withheld from Sunday's contest, his status for the remainder of the postseason looks to be trending in the right direction given his recent progress. Michael Brantley appears to be the likely option to start at DH in his place.
