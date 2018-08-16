Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Minimum stay a possibility
Manager Terry Francona indicated Saturday that Encarnacion (hand/biceps) underwent some X-rays that came back clean, and suggested he might spend the minimum time on the disabled list, MLB.com reports. "There's some swelling in the biceps that is not bad at all," Francona said after Saturday's win. "Between the wrist and the biceps, we just thought 10 days of letting him come back and being Edwin made the most sense."
Encarnacion has managed to avoid a serious injury on both fronts, but he will continue to rest over the next week or so to heal up before returning to the lineup for the Indians. The team recalled Yandy Diaz from Triple-A to replace him on the roster and Diaz will likely remain the primary DH for Cleveland until Encarnacion is deemed fit to return.
