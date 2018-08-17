Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Nearing return to batting practice

Encarnacion (biceps/hand) is taking swings in the cage Friday and may resume normal batting practice Sunday or Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Encarnacion is apparently feeling no symptoms in his biceps and only slight symptoms in his hand, but manager Terry Francona indicated the likelihood of a minimal stay on the disabled list was "questionable." The 35-year-old is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday in Boston, which will likely depend how his biceps and hand respond to his increased swing loads over the weekend.