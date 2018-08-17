Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Nearing return to batting practice
Encarnacion (biceps/hand) is taking swings in the cage Friday and may resume normal batting practice Sunday or Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Encarnacion is apparently feeling no symptoms in his biceps and only slight symptoms in his hand, but manager Terry Francona indicated the likelihood of a minimal stay on the disabled list was "questionable." The 35-year-old is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday in Boston, which will likely depend how his biceps and hand respond to his increased swing loads over the weekend.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Minimum stay a possibility•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Heading to DL•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: To undergo MRI on biceps•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Smacks homer vs. Twins•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 24th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...