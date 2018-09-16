Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Not in Sunday's lineup

Encarnacion (ankle) is not starting Sunday against the Tigers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Encarnacion exited Saturday's contest with a mild right ankle sprain. It can't necessarily be concluded that his absence Sunday is injury-related however, as the Indians are resting eight starters after clinching their playoff berth Saturday. Brandon Guyer will be the designated hitter in his place.

