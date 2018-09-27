Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Not in Thursday's lineup
Encarnacion is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion will retreat to a spot on the bench after going 8-for-16 with six RBI over the past four games. Josh Donaldson will man the DH spot while Adam Rosales gets a start at third base.
