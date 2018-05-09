Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Encarnacion is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.

With the Indians playing in a National League park, the DH will not be utilized and Encarnacion will start out the game on the bench after playing first base during Tuesday's affair. He will be available off the bench and should return to the starting lineup Friday against Kansas City.

