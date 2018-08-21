Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: On track to return Thursday
Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion (biceps) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Francona added that nothing is set in stone, though it sounds like the slugger should be cleared to rejoin the Indians barring any setbacks. The 35-year-old, who has been on the shelf since Aug. 10 with a biceps injury, is hitting .229/.317/.461 with 25 homers and 81 RBI through 104 games this season.
