Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out Monday with sore hand

Encarnacion is not in the lineup against the Pirates on Monday due to a sore hand, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Encarnacion will get an additional day off after being withheld from Sunday's starting lineup during the series finale against Texas. Manager Terry Francona said that Encarnacion will "probably" be back in the lineup Tuesday. Yandy Diaz will DH and bat fourth during Monday's game in his absence.